Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in an Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, July 4, 2008. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
History of the American flag
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)52.714
Wichita (Minnesota)43.5711
Springfield (St. Louis)34.4292
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)25.2863
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)25.2863

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)52.714
Midland (Oakland)52.714
Frisco (Texas)43.5711
x-San Antonio (San Diego)34.4292
Corpus Christi (Houston)25.2863

___

Monday’s Games

Other news
FILE - Supporters of Pan-Malaysia Islamic Party (PAS) gather on the election nomination day outside an nomination center in Langkawi, Malaysia, on April 28, 2018. Election Commission chief Abdul Ghani Salleh said Wednesday, July 5, 2023 that over 9.7 million voters will head to the ballot box on Aug. 12 to elect 245 assemblymen for six states. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Malaysian PM Anwar faces crucial test of support in state polls next month
Less than a year after taking office, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a critical first test in state elections next month that pits his government against a powerful Islamic opposition.
CORRECTS THAT SUWINSKI SCORED ON A SINGLE BY JARED TRIOLO, INSTEAD OF A DOUBLE BY JOSH PALACIOS - Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, is congratulated by Rodolfo Castro after scoring on a single by Jared Triolo during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Palacios delivers a clutch double in the 9th as the Pirates rally past the Dodgers 9-7
Pinch-hitter Josh Palacios came through with a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run ninth inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to snap a three-game skid.
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
What to expect during the ranked choice voting count in New York City Council races
New York City elections officials will begin releasing preliminary results Wednesday from ranked choice voting in last week’s City Council primaries.
FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2023. President Joe Biden will is hosting Sweden’s prime minister at the White House Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO, just days before the summit. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Biden is hosting Swedish prime minister at the White House in a show of support for NATO bid
President Joe Biden will be hosting Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.

Arkansas 8, Springfield 6, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3

Frisco 11, San Antonio 3

Amarillo 15, Tulsa 7, 1st game

Amarillo 10, Tulsa 9, 2nd game

NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 6

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 9, Amarillo 8

Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 4, 11 innings

Frisco 6, Midland 3

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.