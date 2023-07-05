FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)52.714
Wichita (Minnesota)43.5711
Springfield (St. Louis)34.4292
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)25.2863
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)25.2863

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)52.714
Midland (Oakland)52.714
Frisco (Texas)43.5711
x-San Antonio (San Diego)34.4292
Corpus Christi (Houston)25.2863

___

Tuesday’s Games

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans controlled Legislature that he signed, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Evers used his partial veto power to remove tax cuts for the state's wealthiest taxpayers and protect 180 diversity, equity and inclusion jobs Republicans wanted to cut at the University of Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor scales back Republican tax cut, signs state budget
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after dramatically scaling back the size of a Republican income tax cut that would have moved the state closer to a flat rate.
FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech prior to a meeting with Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. With a year to go to the presidential vote, French President Emmanuel Macron is getting ready for a potential re-election bid by prioritizing reviving the economy and saving jobs. The country is slowly stepping out of its partial lockdown. Macron’s ability to meet the challenge will be key _ as France is among countries worst hit by the pandemic in the world, with over 105,000 virus-related deaths. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
El gobierno de Francia desmiente que vaya a restringir el acceso a internet
LA AFIRMACIÓN: La Policía Nacional y el Ministerio de Interior de Francia anunciaron restricciones temporales del acceso a internet en ciertos distritos a partir del 3 de julio.
FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive for the official dedication ceremony of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island, May 16, 2019, in New York. Former New York CIty Mayor de Blasio and McCray are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor's job. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)
Former New York Mayor de Blasio and wife announce separation, but not divorce
Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, say they are separating but not divorcing after 29 years of a marriage that helped lift de Blasio into the mayor’s job.
Boxes of signatures are delivered to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office in downtown Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Advocates of enshrining abortion rights in Ohio's constitution delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on fall statewide ballots. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
Ohio abortion rights backers submit nearly double needed signatures for fall ballot measure
Groups hoping to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution have delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on the fall statewide ballot.

Springfield 9, Amarillo 8

Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 4, 11 innings

Frisco 6, Midland 3

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.