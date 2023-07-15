Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
___
|Friday’s Games
Other news
A Formula E race was temporarily halted after a high-speed multi-car crash. The Rome E-Prix was red flagged on lap nine after numerous cars were involved in the incident on Saturday.
An erupting volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands sent up a cloud of ash Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an inflight warning to pilots.
Lionel Messi has finalized his deal to join Major League Soccer. And after years of planning and pursuing, Inter Miami has landed a global icon.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.
Midland 5, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 12, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 4, NW Arkansas 2
Springfield 4, Wichita 3
Frisco 8, Amarillo 3
|Saturday’s Games
Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tulsa at Midland, 2 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled