Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
F1 British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
‘Joy Ride’ movie review

Double-A Texas League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)74.636
Wichita (Minnesota)66.500
Springfield (St. Louis)57.417
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)57.417
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)47.3643

South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)84.667
Midland (Oakland)84.667
Frisco (Texas)66.5002
Corpus Christi (Houston)57.4173
x-San Antonio (San Diego)57.4173

___

Saturday’s Games

Amarillo 4, Springfield 3, 1st game

Amarillo 7, Springfield 6, 2nd game

NW Arkansas 4, Arkansas 3

Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 5

Midland 16, Frisco 4

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Sunday’s Games

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, susp.

Tulsa 9, Wichita 8, 10 innings

Amarillo 9, Springfield 6

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 1

Frisco 8, Midland 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday’s Games

No games scheduled