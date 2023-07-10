Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Amarillo 4, Springfield 3, 1st game
Amarillo 7, Springfield 6, 2nd game
NW Arkansas 4, Arkansas 3
Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 5
Midland 16, Frisco 4
Wichita 4, Tulsa 3
|Sunday’s Games
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, susp.
Tulsa 9, Wichita 8, 10 innings
Amarillo 9, Springfield 6
Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 1
Frisco 8, Midland 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Wedesday’s Games
No games scheduled