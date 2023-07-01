Double-A Texas League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
The Dutch king will deliver a speech at an event on the anniversary of slavery’s end in its colonies
Dutch King Willem-Alexander will deliver a speech to commemorate the anniversary of the country abolishing slavery.
Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals.
Tajik man who fatally shot 2 at Moldova airport is wanted in a kidnapping case in his native country
Authorities in Tajikistan say a Tajik man who fatally shot two security officers at Moldova’s main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has started Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia.
Springfield 8, Arkansas 3
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 3, Frisco 2
Amarillo 12, Tulsa 7
Wichita 3, NW Arkansas 1
|Friday’s Games
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 3
San Antonio 10, Frisco 3
Arkansas 2, Springfield 1
Tulsa 7, Amarillo 6, 13 innings
Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 4
|Saturday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.