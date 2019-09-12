Dozier’s homer sends Royals past Giolito, White Sox, 6-3

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dozier’s homer sends Royals past Giolito, White Sox, 6-3

By PAUL LADEWSKI
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost likes to think his team has moved forward despite its 55-92 record this season. Its recent play vouches for that, at least for now.

Hunter Dozier hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the sixth, Jorge Soler had his third homer in two days and the Kansas City Royals beat nemesis Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Thursday.

The Royals have won four consecutive series for the first time since June 2017. They have eight victories in their last 11 games.

“Yeah, for sure,” Dozier said of the perceived improvement. “We have a lot of young guys on this team that are getting their feet wet, including myself. It has been a good year getting those guys more experience. Lately, we’re playing good baseball.”

Other news
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

Yost struck a cautious tone with a more difficult schedule ahead.

“We’re playing teams that we match up a little bit against now,” Yost said. “It’s a tough go from here. We’ll see what happens.”

After Whit Merrifield walked and Soler singled to start the sixth inning, Dozier drove Giolito’s 1-2 pitch into the left-field bleachers for a 5-2 lead. He also doubled in the eighth.

“That was the location I wanted, probably just the wrong pitch,” said Giolito, who entered the game with a 3-1 record and 2.32 ERA versus the Royals this season.

The homers spoiled a record performance by Giolito (14-9), who set a team mark with eight consecutive strikeouts in the third through fifth innings before Nicky Lopez grounded out to end the run. The streak was the seventh-longest in major league history. Joe Cowley and Carlos Rodón shared the previous White Sox record.

Giolito finished with 12 strikeouts in six innings. The right-hander allowed five runs on five hits and one walk as Chicago lost its fourth game in the last six.

“I didn’t realize it was eight (strikeouts) in a row,” Giolito said. “I thought it was six in a row. . So it was pretty cool.”

Jorge López (4-7) allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings for the Royals. He struck out two.

Five Royals relievers combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, although Gabe Speier and Ian Kennedy had to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jams in the seventh and ninth. Kennedy picked up his 29th save in 33 chances.

Soler opened the scoring in the first with his 43rd homer. The solo drive pulled him within one of the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout for the American League lead.

The Royals extended their lead to 2-0 in the second, when Ryan McBroom singled, advanced to third on Melbrys Viloria’s double and scored on Erick Mejia’s sacrifice fly, his first RBI in the majors. Bubba Starling scored their final run on James McCann’s passed ball in the ninth.

The White Sox scored on José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the fifth and Yolmer Sánchez’s sacrifice fly one inning later.

PALKA PARTY

Chicago’s Daniel Palka snapped a 0-for-23 drought with a ground single to short right field in the sixth. His first hit since April 17 against Kansas City drew applause from supportive teammates in the dugout. He has two hits and 23 strikeouts in 57 at-bats this season.

“He’s actually had some better at-bats,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Hopefully, that’s the beginning of (a turnaround).”

LIKE OLD TIMES

The White Sox (64-82) will have to win at least nine of their final 16 games to avoid a third consecutive season of 90 or more losses, which they haven’t done since 1968-70.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: While Yost said a day off might benefit a few regulars, he planned to play them against contenders that had yet to clinch playoff positions.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (6-6, 4.71 ERA) will take the mound against the first-place Houston Astros in Kansas City on Friday. He has five quality starts in his last seven tries at home.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (1-8, 7.69) will bid to get back on track in the opener against the Mariners in Seattle on Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports