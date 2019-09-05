Duane Brown part of reason Jadeveon Clowney is with Seahawks

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Duane Brown part of reason Jadeveon Clowney is with Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH
 
Share

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Duane Brown’s social media activity is pretty restrained.

He’s usually only on Twitter every few days unless there’s something significant on his mind.

That’s why it was noteworthy last Friday night when the Seahawks’ big left tackle posted one tweet that sent fans into a tizzy. They were left trying to decipher what a set of six giant eyeball emojis was supposed to mean with rumors swirling about one of Brown’s former teammates.

“It was a little premature. I didn’t think as many people would look into it as they did. But man, was I wrong,” Brown said Wednesday. “I think I caused a lot of people to lose some sleep that night and I’m sorry. I decided to have a little fun and obviously everyone was trying to see what was going on. People started calling my phone at like 4 a.m. I didn’t give them anything, but yeah, that was a good time.”

Other news
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year

What Brown was having fun with was the eventual arrival in Seattle of Jadeveon Clowney in a significant and unexpected trade Saturday that gave the Seahawks the pass rusher they needed.

While Clowney held leverage in determining where he ended up, Brown deserved at least a slight assist for steering Clowney toward Seattle.

The former teammates in Houston chatted throughout the offseason after the Texans placed the franchise tag on Clowney, who was unhappy with his contract. Brown had gone through a similar contract dispute with the Texans and was a trusted resource for Clowney.

But about a month ago Clowney unexpectedly reached out and Brown noticed the tone of the conversation changed slightly.

“He just started asking questions about it, about the team, and I just told him the truth,” Brown recalled. “Told him how I felt here, my experience here, about the culture, about the staff, about the team, about the locker room and from there he just said, ‘That sounds like somewhere I would love to be.’ I was like, ‘You would love it.’”

Eventually, Brown became a sounding board for both Clowney and the Seahawks. He provided information about the team to his friend, and gave the Seahawks his opinion of what they would be getting if the deal went through.

“It speaks to the respect that I have for Duane,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “He is a great worker, he has extraordinary habits, his personal expectations for what it takes, he’s a really good communicator. Ever since he’s showed up, he’s been a big factor in everything he’s done. He’s a special guy delivering the message in what we may be getting. I give him a lot of regard there.”

After facing Clowney in practice for three-plus seasons, Brown knows what Clowney can provide on the field if he remains healthy. After struggling with injury early in his career, Clowney has missed only one game in the past two seasons and has a combined 18 ½ sacks over that stretch.

Brown believes an unjustified stigma has been placed on Clowney’s ability to stay healthy and his effort level.

“The narrative that I think a lot of people created for him throughout his career I think is false and not fair to him,” Brown said. “Extremely hard worker, fun guy to be around, wants to win and I think those are the factors that really stand out about him. Played out perfectly, we were able to get him and I’m pretty excited about it.”

NOTES: WR DK Metcalf (knee) and DE L.J. Collier (ankle) were limited participants in practice Wednesday. Carroll has sounded optimistic both could end up playing Sunday. ... G Mike Iupati (calf) participated in a walkthrough Wednesday but did not practice in the afternoon. If Iupati can’t play Ethan Pocic would get the start.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL