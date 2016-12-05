Duke to retire Elizabeth Williams’ No. 1 jersey

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke will retire Elizabeth Williams’ No. 1 jersey during the Blue Devils’ game against Kentucky on Dec. 29.

School officials said Monday that Williams will become the third women’s basketball player to have her number retired, and it will join Alana Beard’s No. 20 and Lindsey Harding’s No. 10 in the Cameron Indoor Stadium rafters.

Williams, who currently plays for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, is the only player in Atlantic Coast Conference history selected four times to the AP All-America team, and is the first in league history with more than 1,900 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 blocked shots during her career, which lasted from 2011-15.