DuPage County dissolves local unit of government

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — DuPage County in suburban Chicago has voted to dissolve a unit of local of government in a move local officials say will save taxpayers money.

The DuPage County Board voted unanimously Tuesday to dissolve the North Westmont Fire Protection District. The district provides emergency response fire services to the Village of Westmont.

Dissolution means the fire district can no longer levy taxes. The County Board will forgive the fire district’s $300,000 debt. It will also provide the district with $11,000 each year to support fire services.

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin says the decision will ultimately benefit taxpayers. A 2016 survey showed most residents were in favor of dissolving the district.

The Fire Protection District will be the fifth unit of local government dissolved by DuPage County.