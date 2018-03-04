FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dutch midfielder Sneijder retires from international soccer

By MIKE CORDER
 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Midfielder Wesley Sneijder is retiring from international football after 15 years and a record 133 appearances for the Netherlands, the Dutch football association announced Sunday, clearing the way for new coach Ronald Koeman to rebuild the ailing national team.

Sneijder made his decision after Koeman visited the 33-year-old in Qatar, where he plays for Al Gharafa.

In an article on the Dutch association’s supporters website, Sneijder said he knew his choice to play in Qatar could affect his international career.

“Above all, I understand that Koeman wants to make a fresh start with younger players,” he said.

Other news
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France

Sneijder has long been a key to Dutch successes. He was one of the best players and joint top scorer with five goals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where the Netherlands lost to Spain in the final.

A creative midfielder with an eye for incisive passes, Sneijder’s illustrious career say him play at top clubs including Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Sneijder’s retirement comes just months after winger Arjen Robben also hung up his boots. Together with striker Robin van Persie, they made up an influential trio around which successive Dutch coaches could build successful teams. Van Persie has not retired, but has rarely played for the Netherlands in recent years and is now largely used as a substitute at Feyenoord.

The fading influence of the three stars as they grew older coincided with a spectacular fall in fortunes of the Dutch national team. After its final spot at the 2010 World Cup, the Netherlands reached the semifinals four years later in Brazil but since then has failed to qualify for the 2016 European Championship in France and this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Koeman paid tribute to Sneijder, calling him as one of his country’s best players of recent times.

“A great player with a great charisma,” Koeman said. “But I have to make new selection choices, build a new Oranje and so have to make choices.”