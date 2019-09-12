Eagles-Falcons Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (1-0) at ATLANTA (0-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Atlanta 0-1; Philadelphia 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 20-14-1

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Falcons 18-12, Sept. 6, 2018

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Redskins 32-27; Falcons lost to Vikings 28-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 5, Falcons No. 21

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (11), PASS (11).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (2), PASS (28).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (24), PASS (15).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (29), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won three straight over Falcons, giving up just 37 points. ... Doug Pederson has led Eagles to 34-20 record since start of 2016, including playoffs. His .630 winning percentage is highest in franchise history. ...

Eagles QB Carson Wentz was 12 of 13 for 197 yards and three TDs on third down in Week 1. Overall, Philadelphia converted 11 of 17 third downs. ... WR DeSean Jackson has 31 TDs of 50-plus yards, trailing only Jerry Rice (36) on career list. ... Falcons are 2-0 in home openers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but only 9-7 overall since moving into $1.5 billion facility. ... Philadelphia’s Darren Sproles leads all active RBs in catches (550), yards receiving (4,832) and TDs receiving (32). ... Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery had first career TD rushing last week. ... Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has 3 1/2 sacks in past four games vs. Atlanta, including playoffs. He had 7 1/2 sacks on the road in 2018. ... Philadelphia TE Zach Ertz has 442 catches since 2013. ... Falcons lost first-round pick G Chris Lindstrom (broken foot) in Week 1. He’ll be out at least eight weeks. ... Atlanta had three turnovers in loss to Vikings, including pair of interceptions by QB Matt Ryan. ... Ryan is three touchdowns away from tying John Elway for 11th on the league’s career list with 300 TD passes. ... Falcons have lost 11 of last 18 games, stretch that began with 15-10 setback at Philadelphia in NFC divisional playoffs during 2017 season. ... WR Julio Jones needs 102 yards to pass Roddy White for most receiving yards in Falcons franchise history. ... Fantasy tip: Jackson could be strong play against Atlanta secondary that allowed 304 yards last wek.

