Eagles-Falcons Preview Capsule

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Eagles-Falcons Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (1-0) at ATLANTA (0-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Atlanta 0-1; Philadelphia 0-1

Other news
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 20-14-1

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Falcons 18-12, Sept. 6, 2018

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Redskins 32-27; Falcons lost to Vikings 28-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 5, Falcons No. 21

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (11), PASS (11).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (2), PASS (28).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (24), PASS (15).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (29), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won three straight over Falcons, giving up just 37 points. ... Doug Pederson has led Eagles to 34-20 record since start of 2016, including playoffs. His .630 winning percentage is highest in franchise history. ...

Eagles QB Carson Wentz was 12 of 13 for 197 yards and three TDs on third down in Week 1. Overall, Philadelphia converted 11 of 17 third downs. ... WR DeSean Jackson has 31 TDs of 50-plus yards, trailing only Jerry Rice (36) on career list. ... Falcons are 2-0 in home openers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but only 9-7 overall since moving into $1.5 billion facility. ... Philadelphia’s Darren Sproles leads all active RBs in catches (550), yards receiving (4,832) and TDs receiving (32). ... Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery had first career TD rushing last week. ... Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has 3 1/2 sacks in past four games vs. Atlanta, including playoffs. He had 7 1/2 sacks on the road in 2018. ... Philadelphia TE Zach Ertz has 442 catches since 2013. ... Falcons lost first-round pick G Chris Lindstrom (broken foot) in Week 1. He’ll be out at least eight weeks. ... Atlanta had three turnovers in loss to Vikings, including pair of interceptions by QB Matt Ryan. ... Ryan is three touchdowns away from tying John Elway for 11th on the league’s career list with 300 TD passes. ... Falcons have lost 11 of last 18 games, stretch that began with 15-10 setback at Philadelphia in NFC divisional playoffs during 2017 season. ... WR Julio Jones needs 102 yards to pass Roddy White for most receiving yards in Falcons franchise history. ... Fantasy tip: Jackson could be strong play against Atlanta secondary that allowed 304 yards last wek.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL