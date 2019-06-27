FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Walgreens profits slide, but not as bad as expected

By TOM MURPHY
 
Share

Walgreens earnings fell 24% in its third quarter, but the drugstore chain beat Wall Street expectations and affirmed its forecast for 2019.

Company shares started climbing faster than the broader market Thursday after Walgreens executives outlined an improved performance over a disappointing second quarter.

Walgreens still expects earnings for fiscal 2019 to be roughly flat compared to a year ago, a forecast it also made in April. That would equate to earnings of around $6.02 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of $5.99 per share, on average, according to FactSet.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?
This UGC photo made available by a source wishing to remain anonymous shows Chinese rights lawyer Lu Siwei on a road, at an undisclosed location, around 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, July 27, 2023, as he headed south to the border with Thailand. Lu, stripped of his license for taking on sensitive cases, has been arrested in the Southeast Asian country of Laos, with activists and family members worried he will be deported back to China where he could face prison time.(Anonymous Source via AP)
A rights lawyer who was fleeing China has been arrested in neighboring Laos
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Lauren James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Women’s World Cup

In the third quarter, net income dropped to about $1.02 billion from $1.34 billion in last year’s quarter. Earnings adjusted for one-time gains and costs totaled $1.47 per share.

Revenue rose slightly to $34.59 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.42 per share on $34.53 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs more than 18,500 stores in 11 countries. Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina told analysts during a Thursday morning conference call he was pleased to report a quarter that fit the company’s expectations after a “very disappointing” second quarter.

Company leaders said in April that Walgreens was hit much sooner than they expected by challenges like reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs. The chain also is working through a cost management program to cut expenses.

Pessina said in a statement Thursday that Walgreens was making progress on that program and seeing better results from its U.S. retail business.

Edward Jones analyst John Boylan Jr. said his expectations were low, but Walgreens turned in a good fiscal third quarter.

“While one quarter does not make a trend it was good to see pharmacy sales in the U.S. outperform our expectations, despite ongoing reimbursement challenges,” he said.

Walgreens shares climbed 3.6% or $1.90 to $54.28 in morning trading while broader indexes were mixed.

The company’s stock had dropped 23% since the beginning of the year.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBA