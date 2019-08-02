FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Restaurant Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

 
TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $142 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Restaurant Brands shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QSR