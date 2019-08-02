Chevron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $4.31 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $38.85 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.69 billion.

Chevron shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has fallen almost 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVX