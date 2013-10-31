Randstad names new CEO

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Randstad Holding NV, the second-largest global staffing company, has named Jacques van den Broek as new CEO beginning in February 2014, when he will replace longtime chief executive Ben Noteboom.

The company did not say why Noteboom, 55, is leaving after a 10-year stint widely regarded as successful and in which Randstad passed Manpower Inc. to become the second-largest staffing company behind Switzerland’s Adecco SA.

The company Thursday reported net profit rose 22 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, to 83.8 million euros ($115 million) from 68.8 million euros. Revenues fell 1 percent to 4.36 billion.

In a statement, Noteboom said the company sees recovery across most European markets and September was its best single month since before the 2008 financial crisis.