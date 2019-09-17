FedEx profit falls, company cites uncertainty over trade

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

FedEx profit falls, company cites uncertainty over trade

By DAVID KOENIG
 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Profit at FedEx fell 11% in its fiscal first quarter, as the package delivery company was buffeted by slower economic growth and the loss of business from retail giant Amazon.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, and the company lowered its forecast for earnings through next spring.

FedEx Corp. shares plunged nearly 10% in after-hours trading.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it would cut costs, including scaling back capacity in its express air-delivery network by retiring airplanes after the peak holiday season. The express unit is particularly affected by trade uncertainty.

Other news
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

FedEx is also raising prices. It announced Monday that it will raise rates on express, ground and home deliveries by an average of 4.9% starting Jan. 6. Freight rates will rise 5.9%.

CEO Fred Smith said the company continues to be hurt by a weakening global economy “driven by increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainty.”

Smith said escalating tariffs and trade tension between the U.S. and China have lowered industrial production and hurt the international shipment of goods.

“We are reacting inside FedEx to these same things,” he said. “As we went into the fiscal year (that started in June), we were hopeful of a trade deal and some sort of restoration of normalcy. That has not taken place.”

Smith said spending by U.S. consumers was masking weakness in production of goods, which is more global and played a big part in the soft beginning to FedEx’s new fiscal year.

The company added that it was lowering its profit outlook for the rest of the fiscal year — through next May — partly because of the loss of ground-based shipments from a large customer. FedEx ended a contract with Amazon last month, having previously decided not to renew an air-shipping contract with Amazon.com Inc.

FedEx said it is finding other business to replace the Amazon volume that it believes will be more profitable.

Its quarterly profit of $745 million was done from $835 million a year earlier. Excluding special items including expenses to fold European business TNT into its own, FedEx said it would have earned $3.05 per share. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for $3.17 per share.

Revenue was flat at $17.05 billion, also below analysts’ forecasts.

FedEx said it now expects full-year earnings of between $11 and $13 per share, excluding TNT integration costs and an accounting adjustment related to a pension plan. Analysts had been expecting $14.68 a share, according to FactSet.

Before the release of the financial report, FedEx shares closed down 27 cents at $173.30, leaving them 32% lower than a year ago. In extended trading, they dropped another $16.95, or 9.8%, to $156.35.