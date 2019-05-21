FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nordstrom’s sales funk worsens in fiscal 1Q

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom’s holiday shopping season malaise carried over into the first months of the year.

The upscale department store chain reported fiscal first-quarter profit Tuesday that missed Wall Street analysts’ expectations. It also cut its annual sales forecast and its stock tumbled.

“While we expected softer trends from the fourth quarter to continue into the first quarter, we experienced a further deceleration,” said Erik Nordstrom, Nordstrom Inc. co-president, said in a statement.

The company reported net income of $37 million, or 23 cents a share. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

Other news
FILE - An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

Seattle-based Nordstrom posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, down more than 3% from $3.47 billion in the year-ago period. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

Online sales increased 7% and accounted for 31% of Nordstrom’s total sales.

Nordstrom said it now expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.65 per share, down from a previous forecast of $3.65 to $3.90 a share. Analysts were expecting $3.72 per share for the year.

The company now expects total net sales for the current year to be anywhere from a 2% decrease to unchanged. That compares with the original forecast of a 1% to 2% increase.

Nordstrom’s shares tumbled more than 9% to $34.40 in after-market trading after the release of the earnings report.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JWN