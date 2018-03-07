FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Preppy A&F breaks out of its slump

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch’s flagship brand had its first quarterly sales gain for a key measure in five years, offering encouraging evidence that its overhaul is working to attract shoppers.

The company overall posted better-than-expected results for the holiday season period, led by the performance of its surfer-inspired Hollister brand. Its shares soared 13 percent.

The results indicate that A&F’s heavy marketing and fashion overhaul are helping as the teen retailer looks to regain the momentum it had before the Great Recession and compete with Amazon and fast-fashion players like H&M.

“2017 was about stabilization,” CEO Fran Horowitz told The Associated Press. “2018 is a year of investment. We are so pleased with our progress.”

Other news
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Hat trick hero Ary Borges prepares for next big test against France

As part of its changes, A&F has ended its reliance on shirtless models and lifted a strict “look policy” for store employees, turning its focus to customer service and improving its e-commerce business. It has also closed poorly performing stores.

At its 150 remodeled Hollister locations, storefronts are lighter and more open, with lower sight lines so sales associates can see shoppers better. New Abercrombie & Fitch prototypes have no doors at mall locations to be more inviting, have bigger and brighter fitting rooms, and an intercom system so shoppers can request help.

The retailer has also jazzed up its marketing, unveiling a 12-episode reality show starring social influencers on YouTube for its Hollister brand. Last year, it launched its first TV commercial for the A&F brand in more than a decade.

A&F’s results Wednesday showed the first quarterly sales gain at established stores in five years at its preppy namesake brand. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key revenue metric for retailers, climbed 9 percent overall.

That metric rose 11 percent at Hollister and 5 percent at Abercrombie. That’s the first such increase for the Abercrombie brand since the second quarter of 2011, says Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm.

Online sales grew at least 10 percent and accounted for 34 percent of total sales, up from 31 percent a year ago. Horowitz noted that 70 percent of online traffic comes from mobile devices.

For the quarter, the New Albany, Ohio-based company earned $74.2 million, or $1.05 per share, up from $48.8 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to $1.38 per share, beating the $1.13 that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue also beat expectations, rising to $1.19 billion from $1.04 billion, helped by an extra week and a 19 percent increase in Hollister sales.

A&F shares rose $2.78 to $24.16 in Wednesday trading.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANF