Eastern League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Erie vs. Richmond

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21: Richmond at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 22: Richmond at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset vs. Binghamton

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21: Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 22: Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-3)
TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 24: TBD at TBD, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 26: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD