Eastern League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Erie vs. Richmond
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Richmond at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 22: Richmond at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
|Somerset vs. Binghamton
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 22: Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 24: TBD at TBD, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 26: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD