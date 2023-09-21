Eastern League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Erie 1, Richmond 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Erie 5, Richmond 0
Thursday, Sept. 21: Richmond at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 22: Richmond at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
|Binghamton 1, Somerset 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Binghamton 9, Somerset 2
Thursday, Sept. 21: Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 22: Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 24: TBD at TBD, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 5: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD at TBD, TBD