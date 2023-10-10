Canucks host the Oilers for first game of 2023 season
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -169, Canucks +142; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks start the season at home against the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver went 16-9-1 in Pacific Division play and had a 38-37-7 record overall last season. The Canucks had a 22.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 62 goals on 273 chances.
Edmonton had a 50-23-9 record overall and went 25-10-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Oilers scored 4.0 goals per game last season while allowing 3.1 per game.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Oilers: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.