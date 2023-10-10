Israel-Hamas war
Diamondbacks beat Dodgers
Powerball jackpot
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
AP Top 25

Canucks host the Oilers for first game of 2023 season

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -169, Canucks +142; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks start the season at home against the Edmonton Oilers.

Other news
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. The Vegas Golden Knights head into the season as the NHL's defending champions. But a host of stacked challengers await once the season begins. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
McDavid and Oilers competing with NHL expansion darlings, Vegas and Seattle, in Pacific Division
FILE - Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Oilers exited in the second round, and a lot of fingers were pointed at Skinner, who had just an .883 save percentage in the postseason and was pulled four times (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File)
Edmonton Oilers open camp with spotlight squarely on goalies Stuart Skinner, Jack Campbell

Vancouver went 16-9-1 in Pacific Division play and had a 38-37-7 record overall last season. The Canucks had a 22.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 62 goals on 273 chances.

Edmonton had a 50-23-9 record overall and went 25-10-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Oilers scored 4.0 goals per game last season while allowing 3.1 per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.