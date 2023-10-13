Canucks visit the Oilers after Boeser’s 4-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (1-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (0-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -190, Canucks +157; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers after Brock Boeser scored four goals in the Canucks’ 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton had a 50-23-9 record overall while going 25-10-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Oilers had a +69 goal differential last season, scoring 325 goals while allowing 256.

Vancouver went 16-9-1 in Pacific Division games and had a 38-37-7 record overall last season. The Canucks had a 22.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 62 goals on 273 chances.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canucks: Teddy Blueger: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.