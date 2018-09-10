FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Enduring 2 weather delays, Dolphins win longest game _ again

By STEVEN WINE
 
Share

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins earned a Christmas night playoff victory 47 years ago in a game remembered ever since as the NFL’s longest.

Sunday’s season-opening win took more than twice as long.

They started at 1:02 p.m., endured two weather delays and played until 8:10 to beat the Tennessee Titans 27-20.

“There’s no manual for that,” Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake said.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

Lightning forced a delay of nearly two hours late in the first half, and another stoppage of more than two hours midway through the third quarter. Players went to their locker rooms and spent the breaks eating, resting, listening to music, reviewing game video, watching other games or riding a stationary bike to stay loose.

“I ate a PBJ, and that was about it,” Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler said.

During the first delay, the expected restart time kept getting pushed back. Before the second restart, there was little warning.

“All of a sudden it’s go time,” Wake said. “You’ve got to snap to it. You’ve got to get back to hair on fire, blood-boiling getting after it.”

The teams were given 10 minutes to warm up each time they returned to the field. Because of the stoppages, halftime was shortened to 3½ minutes, with the players staying on the field.

FOX had few TV cameras available to cover the finish because some were locked into position due to the lightning threat.

While radar in the area was ominous, and thunder occasionally crackled, there was actually little rain during the delays — and even some sunshine.

“It stinks sitting in the locker room, looking at the sky and thinking, ‘There are no thunderstorms anywhere. Why can’t we go?’” Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard said.

Former Dolphins fullback Larry Csonka, for one, was not impressed by the marathon, and didn’t think former coach Don Shula would be, either.

“Delay of game for weather??” Csonka tweeted. “Shula didn’t even cancel PRACTICE for lightning!”

The two Pro Football Hall of Famers were part of the Dolphins team that beat the Kansas City Chiefs in two overtimes on Christmas 1971. That game took only 3 hours, 21 minutes.

The previous longest game since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger by start-finish time was a Bears overtime victory against the Ravens in 2013, which took 5 hours, 16 minutes.

“It’s kind of weird playing, cooling down, revving back up, playing,” Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro said. “But that’s no excuse. We have to find a way to win that game.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.