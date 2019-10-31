England unchanged for final, urged to have ‘no fear’ vs Boks

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

England unchanged for final, urged to have ‘no fear’ vs Boks

By STEVE DOUGLAS
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Eddie Jones’ stated aim when he took charge of England in 2015 was to make the team the best in the world.

It’s taken almost four years, and he’s just about got them there. The English are No. 1 in the rugby world rankings, for the first time in 15 years.

Now it’s time to validate it in a World Cup final.

“We’ve spent four years getting ready for this occasion,” Jones said Thursday, after naming an unchanged starting team to play South Africa in Saturday’s title match in Yokohama. “That’s why the players can be relaxed, that’s why I can be relaxed. Because we know we’ve done the work. But we are not relaxed about knowing what’s in front of us.”

Other news
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers in their legal battle over container loading jobs at a rally in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A federal appeals court is currently weighing a National Labor Relations Board decision that upheld unionized dockworkers' right to exclusively staff the cranes at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in Charleston, South Carolina. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Dockworkers union wins state appeal in South Carolina dispute over new terminal jobs
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection

Jones said his players were “a bit anxious, a bit nervous but also very excited” by the prospect of winning the World Cup for the second time, after 2003. England beat an Australian team coached by Jones in extra-time to win that title.

He urged this England team to “play with no fear” in the biggest games of their lives.

“It’s a great lesson for this week, that we have to go out there and make the game, take the game to South Africa,” Jones said. “We can’t afford to expect South Africa to give us the game.

“Our whole mindset this week about is taking the game to South Africa, playing with no fear, where can we take our game to? What level can we take our game to?”

With captain Owen Farrell, winger Jonny May and prop Kyle Sinckler overcoming minor injuries sustained in the 19-7 win over New Zealand in the semifinals, Jones had no hesitation naming the same XV for the final.

Sinckler had appeared to be the main injury concern for England, having practiced away from the main group this week because of tightness in his calf muscle.

“Kyle Sinckler is going to be absolutely buzzing at the weekend,” Jones said.

Farrell has number of minor problems but is fit to start at center, while winger May has again shrugged off a hamstring problem that has been nagging him since the win over Australia in the quarterfinals.

The only change to the matchday 23 saw Ben Spencer replace fellow scrumhalf Willi Heinz on the bench. Heinz sustained a hamstring injury late in the 19-7 win over New Zealand in the semifinals, so Spencer was summoned from England.

Spencer has played just 20 minutes of international rugby, through three appearances as a substitute. He was due to play for Saracens this weekend — now he is likely to be playing his first game at a World Cup.

Jones said training this week was less about the “volume” of work, more about “sharpening the sword.”

“South Africa will probably play a similar type of game they have played all tournament,” Jones said, “so we need to be good in the arm wrestle and when we have the opportunities to break the game up, we are then confident and composed enough to take them.”

___

England team: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Mark Wilson, Ben Spencer, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80