England wins 35-3 over Tonga, comfortable but not compelling

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

England wins 35-3 over Tonga, comfortable but not compelling

By GERALD IMRAY
 
Share

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — England was relatively comfortable in beating Tonga 35-3 with a four-try bonus point at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday without the former champion being compelling in the opening game of its campaign.

Samoa-born center Manu Tuilagi scored two tries in the first half to put England clear and Tonga didn’t come close to an upset in the Pool C game at Sapporo Dome.

England made 13 handling errors and missed out on more tries with some inaccurate finishing. And the performance wasn’t up to the standard of England’s comprehensive wins over Ireland and Italy in its last warmups.

But coach Eddie Jones was happy, he said. Happy to get out of Sapporo with a win, a bonus point and no major injuries at the start of a tough group campaign that will see the 2003 World Cup winner face Argentina and France back-to-back in its last pool games.

Other news
FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris. Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday, July 28, to withhold part of the United States' more than $1 billion in annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)
Fellow Democrats urge Biden to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt over rights abuses
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq

“We’re really pleased. We came here to get five points, we got five points. We got no injuries. We know we can play better,” Jones said.

One overwhelming positive for England was the performance of Tuilagi, who relished taking on the Tongans.

His tries showed the range of his talents.

He bashed his way through a pack of Tongan defenders for his first. Then he skipped clear out wide for his second after England created an overlap on the left and wing Jonny May fed him an inside ball.

But England didn’t secure the bonus point until three minutes from the end through replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie. Hooker Jamie George had England’s third try early in the second half from a rolling maul.

England generally played within itself, maybe with an eye on those bigger battles later in the pool.

Jones, as he noted, has been to a few World Cups. He coached Australia to the 2003 final, was an assistant coach of South Africa’s title-winning team in 2007, and masterminded Japan’s stunning upset of the Springboks four years ago.

“The World Cup is not a 100-meter sprint,” he said. “You don’t have to come out of the blocks and be fantastic. You have to be steady and you have to improve.”

England’s errors cost it a more comprehensive victory. Flanker Sam Underhill dropped a pass five meters out with the English lining up to score early in the second half. Henry Slade threw a pass into touch when all he had to do was find fullback Elliot Daly for a try.

England also had two tries ruled out by the Television Match Official in the first half after players went over the tryline but didn’t ground the ball.

But the English got what they wanted to lead Pool C and came out in one piece against a Tongan team with a reputation for bruising physicality.

Jones was also victorious on his return to Japan. Japan’s former coach was given a huge cheer before kickoff when his name and face came up on the big screen.

Tuilagi’s tries in the 24th and 31st minutes put England in control for good after Tonga, ranked outside the world’s top 10, had held the No. 3-ranked English to 3-3 through the first quarter.

Tuilagi threw off Tongan defenders and muscled his way over after a five-meter scrum and a move down the short side. Tuilagi’s score was confirmed by the TMO just a minute after England had a try ruled out by the TMO because Underhill didn’t ground. Tuilagi’s midfield break also started the move for Underhill to go over and the bustling center was clearly England’s best player.

“We tried to contain him,” said Tonga captain Siale Piatau, who played opposite Tuilagi in midfield. “But obviously when you have someone like Manu’s talent...”

There were four TMO referrals in total in the first half, one to award Tuilagi’s first try, two to disallow tries, and the other to check the legality of a crunching tackle by Tonga flanker Sione Kalamafoni on Anthony Watson. The TMO ruled it was fine.

The forwards took George over in the corner for the third try and England showed two flashes of backline brilliance right at the end when backs Watson and Jonathan Joseph made searing breaks. Watson’s 70-meter run was wasted by Slade’s loose pass, but Joseph used his run to put Cowan-Dickie clear for the bonus-point clinching try in the last few minutes.

Only then was the job done.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports