England Women cricket star retires because of anxiety issues

LONDON (AP) — One of England’s most successful female cricket players has retired from the international game at the age of 30 because of anxiety issues.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has made 226 appearances for England since 2006, scoring 6,533 runs — second on the country’s all-time list for women — and having a record 232 dismissals across all three formats

The England and Wales Cricket Board says “in recent years Taylor’s anxiety has affected her ability to enjoy the game, and it is for that reason that she has decided to step away from the international arena.”

Taylor says “this has been a tough decision but I know it’s the right one, for me and for my health moving forward.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports