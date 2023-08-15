Trump indictment. Live updates
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell - 9781982179021 - (Atria Books)

2. Happiness by Danielle Steel - 9781984821935 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Home Front by Kristin Hannah - 9781429942218 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett - 9780063327542 - (Harper)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas - 9781619634459 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. Forever Connected by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805594 - (Laurens Publishing)

7. Dead Fall by Brad Thor - 9781982182229 - (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

9. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han - 9781416995609 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. What Have We Done by Alex Finlay (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

3. None of This is True (Unabridged) by Lisa Jewell (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

7. The Summer I Turned Pretty(Summer I Turned Pretty) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. We’ll Always Have Summer(Summer I Turned Pretty) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)