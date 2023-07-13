FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Entertainment

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

By The Associated Press
 
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

Other news
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. Hutchinson who ended up providing damaging testimony against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson's "Enough" will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal
A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who was a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has a book deal.
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned but reclusive Czech writer and former dissident, dies in Paris at 94
Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris. He was 94.
This cover image released by FSG shows "Tabula Rasa" by John McPhee. (FSG via AP)
Book Review: John McPhee delivers a lovely ‘reminiscence montage’ in ’Tabula Rasa’
What do you do when your writing career lasts seven decades but you haven’t said everything you once thought about saying?
This cover image released by Blackstone Publishing shows "Sleepless City" by Reed Farrel Coleman. (Blackstone Publishing via AP)
Book Review: A fast-paced, tension-laden plot at heart of Reed Farrel Coleman’s ‘Sleepless City’
In “Sleepless City,” award-winning crime novelist Reed Farrel Coleman introduces Nick Ryan, a New York City cop turned fixer for the metropolis’s power elite.

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

9. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

10. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (Morrow)

11. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

12. “Wolfsong” by TJ Klune (Tor)

13. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

14. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

15. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – (Piggyback)

2. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

3. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

7. “Glow” by Stacie Stephenson (Harper Celebrate)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

10. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)

11. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

12. “Knife Drop” by Nick DiGiovanni (DK)

13. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

14. “The Puppeteers” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside)

15. “1964” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Hostile Teritory” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

2. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

4. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

5. “Whispers at Dusk” by Heathr Graham (Mira)

6. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

8. “He’s My Cowboy” by Palmer/Fossen/Zanetti (Zebra)

9. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

10. “Texas Tycoon” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

11. “Tomorrow’s Promise” by Sandra Brown (Mira)

12. “Olympic Mountain Pursuit” by Jodie Bailey (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

14. “Red on the River” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

15. “All Roads Lead Home” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “One Piece, Vol. 103" by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

7. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

10. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

11. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

14. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

15. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

_____