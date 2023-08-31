Clarence Thomas donor
U.S. inflation data
Taylor Swift tour movie
Storm Idalia latest
Nebraska volleyball
Entertainment

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

By The Associated Press
 
Share

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Dead Mountain” by Preston/Child (Grqand Central Publishing)

4. “After That Night” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

Other news
This photo provided by Clara Jung of Banner Day Interiors in San Francisco shows a cozy den with a vintage wood bar, a sprawl-worthy crimson rug, and Schumacher’s Exotic Butterfly wallpaper. (Vivian Johnson/Banner Day Interiors via AP)
Bring some happy vibes home with fall’s ‘dopamine decor’ trend
This combination of images shows book cover images for "Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward, left, and "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride. Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists for the Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader's literature each receive $50,000. Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, with winners to be announced Oct. 11. (Scribner/Riverhead via AP)
Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes
This cover image released by Tiny Reparations shows "Holler, Child" by LaToya Watkins (Tiny Reparations via AP)
Book Review: ‘Holler, Child’ is a profound short story collection about Black lives in America

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Lion & Lamb” by Patterson/Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

7. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

8. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

9. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

10. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

11. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. “Happiness” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

15. “Five Years After” by William R. Forstchen (Forge)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Safe and Sound” by Mercury Stardust (DK)

2. “Gambler” by Billy Walters (Harmony)

3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. “Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOS” by Amy Palanjian (Rodale)

5. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “Tasting History” by Max Miller (Simon Element)

8. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. “Never Enough” by Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)

10. “The 32 Principles” by Gracie/Volponi (BenBella)

11. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

12. “Stay Sane in an Insane World” by Greg Harden (Blackstone)

13. “Necessary Trouble” by Drew Gilpin Faust (FSG)

14. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

15. “Unseasonable Hospitality” by Will Guidara (Optimism)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Cold Case Revenge” by Jessica R. Patch (Love Inspired Suspense)

2. “Her Hidden Amish Child” by Leigh Bale (Love Inspired)

3. “Curse at Dawn” by Heather Graham (Mira)

4. “Amish Country Ransom” by Mary Alford (Love Inspired Suspense)

5. “Knockout” by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

6. “Caring for Her Amish Neighbor” by Jo Ann Brown (Love Inspired)

7. “Last Seen in Silver Creek” by Delores Fossen (Harlequin Intrigue)

8. “Wyoming Ranch Ambush” by Sommer Smith (Love Inspired Suspense)

9. “"Big Sky Secret” by Amity Steffen (Love Inpsired Suspense)

10. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

11. “Mountain Abduction Rescue” by Darlene L. Turner (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “To Protect His Brother’s Baby” by Linda Goodnight (Love Inpsired)

13. “Talulah’s Back in Town” by Brenda Novak (Mira)

14. “Hunting the Witness” by Kate Angelo (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. “Clandestine Baby” by Nicole Helm (Harlequin Intrigue)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “King of Pride” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “Shadow Dance” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 7” by Chugong/Dubu (Ize)

10. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

11. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

13. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “The Official Trixie and Katya Coloring Book” by Mattel/Zamolodchikova/Bellismo (Plume)

_____