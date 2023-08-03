Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Entertainment

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

By The Associated Press
 
Share

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Light Bringer” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)

3. “Dead Fall” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

Other news
This cover image released by Random House Children's Books and Random House Studio shows "Piper "Chen Sings" by Phillipa Soo and Maris Pasquale Doran with illustrations by Qin Leng. ( Random House Children's Books and Random House Studio via AP)
Broadway star Phillipa Soo is working on picture book about her childhood stage fright
This cover image released by Harper Collins Publishers shows "The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever" by Prudence Peiffer. (Harper Collins Publishers via AP)
Book Review: ‘The Slip’ uncovers art history in New York’s downtown waterfront of the 1950s
FILE - Author Sebastian Barry holds up his book 'Days without End" winner of the Costa novel category as he poses for the media at the Costa Book Awards 2016 in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Sebastian Barry, who has twice been short-listed for the Man Booker Prize, is one of four Irish writers to make the longlist for this year's prestigious award. Barry, who has previously been nominated four times for the award, was nominated Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 for his novel “Old God’s Time”. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Booker Prize semifinalists include 4 Irish writers, 4 debut novelists

5. “The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Everyone Here is Lying” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

9. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

10. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. “Soicha” by Junji Ito (Viz)

12. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

13. “Somebody’s Fool” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

14. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

15. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

2. “The King of Late Night” by Greg Gutfield (Threshold)

3. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

4. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

5. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

6. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

7. “Who Knew?” by Sophie Collins (Portable)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

10. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

11. “Blowback” by Miles Taylor (Atria)

12. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

13. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

14. “Brothers ad Sisters” by Alan Paul (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Threat Detection” by Sharon Dunn (Love Inspired Suspense)

3. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

4. “Defending the Witness” by Sharee Stover (Love Inspired Suspense)

5. “Safeguarding the Baby” by Jill Elizabeth Nelson (Love Inspired Suspense)

6. “K-9 Hunter” by Cassie Miles (Harlequin Intrigue)

7. “The Amish Nanny’s Promise” by Amy Grohowski (Love Inspired)

8. “The Lonesome Gun” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Maverick Detective Dad” by Defores Fossen (Harlequin Intrigue)

10. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

11. “Hidden Amish Target” by Dana R Lynn (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “Ranch Showdown” by Tina Wheeler (Love Inspired Suspense)

13. “Secrets in the Dark” by Heather Graham (Mira)

14. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

15. “The Amish Marriage Arrangement” by Patricia Johns (Love Inspired)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “A Game of Gods” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom)

7. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

12. “6-Language Visual Dictionary” (Thunder Bay)

13. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

14. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

15. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

_____