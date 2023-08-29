Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
Hurricane Idalia nears Florida
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Brain worm retrieved in Australia
Joe the Plumber dies

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. After That Night by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

2. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

Other news
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa casts his vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Polls have opened in Zimbabwe as President President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks a second and final term in a country with a history of violent and disputed votes. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe opposition party calls for fresh elections supervised by neighboring countries
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19, 2015, in Washington. The cryptocurrency fund manager Grayscale won a major court battle Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, when the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the company in its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission that will pave the way for the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Bitcoin ETF appears to be on the way after court hands the SEC a stinging loss
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) walks onto the field for warm-ups before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will open the season on the physically unable to perform list in allowing him to continue recovering from a torn right knee ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 29. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)
Bills’ Von Miller to miss first 4 games on physically unable to perform list, AP source says

4. We’ll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. Gambler by Billy Walters (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster)

7. State of Denial (First Family Series, Book 5) by Marie Force (HTJB, Inc.)

8. Shadow Dance by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Four Agreements (Unabridged) by Don Miguel Ruiz (Audible)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Gambler (Unabridged) by Billy Walters (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer Series) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)