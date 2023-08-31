Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
Entertainment

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
 
Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. $100M Leads by Alex Hormozi, narrated by the author (Acquisition.com LLC)

3. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

4. The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote (Amber Allen Publishing Inc.)

5. Gambler by Billy Walters, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

2. After That Night by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (Blackstone Publishing)

3. In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton (Brilliance Audio)

4. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Five Years After by William R. Forstchen, narrated by Bronson Pinchot (Macmillan Audio)

6. Not My Kind of Hero by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Connor Crais (Brilliance Audio)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK - Bookouture)

9. Midsummer Mysteries by Agatha Christie, narrated by Hugh Fraser, David Suchet and Joan Hickson (HarperAudio)

10. Dead Mountain by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by Cynthia Farrell (Grand Central Publishing)