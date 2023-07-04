This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Entertainment

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
 
Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Other news
A mourner kneels while paying his final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainians honor award-winning writer killed in Russian missile attack on restaurant
Dozens of people with flowers have come to say goodbye to an award-winning Ukrainian writer who was killed by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant in east Ukraine.
A local woman places flowers at the memorial display at RIA Pizzeria restaurant which was attacked by a Russian rocket in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
Award-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries suffered in Russian missile attack on restaurant
The PEN America rights group says award-winning Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has died from her injuries suffered after a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant last week.
FILE - Sections of a USA Today newspaper are displayed Aug. 5, 2019, in Norwood, Mass. Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. The mostly one-day strike, which will start Monday, June 5, 2023, aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
USA Today resumes its bestseller list for books after monthslong hiatus
USA Today’s weekly list of bestselling books returned Wednesday, ending a monthslong hiatus. Gannett had not run the list since longtime compiler Mary Cadden was among hundreds laid off.
This cover image released by Little, Brown, and Company shows "The Imposters" by Tom Rachman. (Little, Brown, and Company via AP)
Book Review: Tom Rachman’s new novel ‘The Imposters,’ a global journey of disparate stories
Author Tom Rachman uses his new novel “The Imposters” to launch us on a global journey, using a fictional book by an aging Dutch author to tell a series of stories, each about a different kind of writer in a different place.

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

6. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

8. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

9. Beginning of Forever by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Devon Sorvari (Brilliance Audio)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)