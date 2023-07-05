FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Too Late by Colleen Hoover - 9781538756614 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259385 - (Little, Brown and Company)

FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies by suicide at age 48, her siblings say
Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died by suicide. She was 48. Her sisters said in a statement on Wednesday that the star had been suffering from depression for several years with her condition deteriorating drastically over the last few months.
David Beckham sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
David Beckham sits in Royal Box at Wimbledon a day after Princess Kate made an appearance
Soccer royalty made its way into the Royal Box at Wimbledon when David Beckham took his place on Centre Court.
FILE - Shaun White waves to the crowd after a run during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualifying at the Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, Feb. 11, 2014. A key part in the first episode of the documentary series “Shaun White: The Last Run” zeroes in on the exact moment White decided to try to make a living out of snowboarding instead of trying to make friends. The four-part series documenting White's life and career starts Thursday, July 6, 2023, on MAX. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Shaun White documentary spells out the tough choices the snowboarder made for his sport and himself
Years after their sport was hoisted onto the Olympic stage, the idea of riding for big money and gold medals still felt dirty to most pro snowboarders.
This combination of photos released by Nat Geo shows celebrities, top row from left, Russell Brand, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Daveed Diggs, bottom row from left, Cynthia Erivo, Troy Kotsur, Tatiana Maslany and Rita Ora in separate episodes of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," premiering on July 9. (Nat Geo via AP)
Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora
For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. Palazzo by Danielle Steel - 9781984821904 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

6. The 9th Man by Grant Blackwood & Steve Berry - 9781538721063 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Perfect Marriageby Jeneva Rose - 9781504071574 - (Bloodhound Books)

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry - 9780593441206 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Issue with Bad Boy Roommatesby Piper Rayne - 9798887140919 - (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

10. The Covenant of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Abraham Verghese - 9780802162182 - (Grove Atlantic)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter (Blackstone Publishing)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

6. The 48 Laws of Powerby Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

7. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Publishing)

9. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

10. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)