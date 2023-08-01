US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Dead Fall by Brad Thor - 9781982182229 - (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. The Collector by Daniel Silva - 9780062834935 - (Harper)

3. Light Bringer by Pierce Brown - 9780425285985 - (Random House Worlds)

4. Everyone Here Is Lying by Shari Lapena - 9780593489949 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

6. American Prometheus by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin - 9780307424730 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Too Late by Colleen Hoover - 9781538756614 - (Grand Central Publishing)

8. Not That Duke by Eloisa James - 9780063139633 - (Avon)

9. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259385 - (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Covenant of Water (Oprah’s Book Club) by Abraham Verghese - 9780802162182 - (Grove Atlantic)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

2. Dead Fall (Unabridged) by Brad Thor (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

4. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin (Blackstone Publishing)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

6. You Shouldn’t Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Audio)

7. Greenlights (Unabridged)by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

10. Everyone Here Is Lying: A Novel (Unabridged) by Shari Lapena (Penguin Random House, LLC)