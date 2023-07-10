FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Entertainment

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

By The Associated Press
 
Share

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

Other news
This cover image released by FSG shows "Tabula Rasa" by John McPhee. (FSG via AP)
Book Review: John McPhee delivers a lovely ‘reminiscence montage’ in ’Tabula Rasa’
What do you do when your writing career lasts seven decades but you haven’t said everything you once thought about saying?
This cover image released by Blackstone Publishing shows "Sleepless City" by Reed Farrel Coleman. (Blackstone Publishing via AP)
Book Review: A fast-paced, tension-laden plot at heart of Reed Farrel Coleman’s ‘Sleepless City’
In “Sleepless City,” award-winning crime novelist Reed Farrel Coleman introduces Nick Ryan, a New York City cop turned fixer for the metropolis’s power elite.
FILE - Republican John Warren participates in a gubernatorial primary debate at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on June 5, 2018. Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and the business world, while leaving open a return to politics for himself. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
John Warren, ex-South Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate, details leadership lessons in new book
John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business.
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world's biggest boy band. (Flatiron Books via AP)
Review: ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ gives singular access to the world’s biggest band
“Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world’s biggest boy band by Myeongseok Kang and BTS for Flatiron Books.

4. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

8. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

9. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

10. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

11. “Identity” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

13. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

14. “The 9th Man” by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

2. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

3. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

5. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Knife Drop” by Nick DiGiovanni (DK)

8. “The In-Between” by Hadley Vilahos (Ballantine)

9. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

10. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

11. “The One Truth” by Jon Gordon (Wiley)

12. “Pageboy” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

13. “1964” by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

14. “Rewired” by Lamarre/Smaje/Zemmel (Wiley)

15. “Ultra Processed People” by Chris Van Tulleken (Norton)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “Olympic Mountain Pursuit” by Jodie Bailey (Love Inspired Suspense)

2. “Kidnapped in the Woods” by Deena Alexander (Love Inspired Suspense)

3. “ A Convenient Amish Bride” by Lucy Bayer (Love Inspired)

4. “Target in Silver Creek” by Delores Fossen (Harlequin Intrigue)

5. “Uncovering Alaskan Secrets” by Elisabeth Rees (Love Inspired Suspense)

6. “Amish Blast Investigation” by Debby Giusti (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. “Their Road to Redemption” by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

8. “Hostile Teritory” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Code Adam” by Rachel Lee (Harlequin Intrigue)

10. “Cold Case Contraband” by Jaycee Bullard (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “Whispers at Dusk” by Heathr Graham (Mira)

12. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

13. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

14. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

15. “The Evidence Next Door” by Julie Miller (Harlequin Intrigue)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover” (Atria)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Goodbye, Eri” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

10. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

11. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

14. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)