Trump to surrender in Georgia
Prigozhin’s presumed death
FIFA investigation
Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20
Top Republican debate moments
Entertainment

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

By The Associated Press
 
Share

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Lion & Lamb” by Patterson/Swierczynski

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Other news
Top Row from left, “The Future” by Naomi Alderman, "Tremor" by Teju Cole, "The Armor of Light" by Ken Follett, "Devil Makes Three" by Ben Fountain, "The Exchange" by John Grisham, "The Vaster Wilds" by Lauren Groff, "Enough" by Cassidy Hutchinson, "Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson," "Tired of Winning" by Jonathan Karl., second row from left, "Roman Stories" by Jhumpa Lahiri, "Going Infinite" by Michael Lewis, "Extremely Online" by Taylor Lorenz. "Prequel" by Rachel Maddow, "The Unsettled" by Ayana Mathis, "Touched" by Walter Mosley, "The Vulnerables" by Sigrid Nunez, "America Fantastica" byTim O'Brien, "Worthy" by Jada Pinkett Smith, bottom row from left, "The Fraud by Zadie Smith, "The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears, "If You Would Have Told Me" by John Stamos, "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" by Sly Stone, "My Name is Barbra" by BarbraStreisand, "Scattershot" by Bernie Taupin, "Let Us Descend" by Jesmyn Ward, "Thicker Than Water" by Kerry Washington, and "Being Henry" by Henry Winkler. (AP Photo)
Fall books: Britney and Barbra’s memoirs are among major releases, but political books are fewer
Wes Brown, right, reads to children Shawn Larimer-Brown, 7, left, and Charlie Larimer-Brown, 5, center, at their home Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Winter Park, Fla. Across the country, books and lessons that represent different families and identities to the youngest of learners are increasingly the target of the conservative pushback to efforts to promote diversity and inclusion. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Bans on diverse picture books? Young kids need to see their families represented, experts say
Books sit on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Friday, 18, 2023. Although not new, book challenges have surged in public schools since 2020, part of a broader backlash to what kids read and discuss in school. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Georgia school district is banning books, citing sexual content, after firing a teacher

5. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

8. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor)

9. “Happiness” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “Tides of Fire” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

12. “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

14. “The Invisible Hour” by Alice Hoffman (Atria)

15. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

3. “Stay Sane in an Insane World” by Greg Harden (Blackstone)

4. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Wage” by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants” (Wizards of the Coast)

7. “The Modern Pioneer Cookbook” by Mary Bryant Shrader (DK)

8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

9. “Be Better Than Your BS” by Risha Grant (Hay House)

10. “Tucker” by Chadwick Moore (All Seasons)

11. “Fast Like a Girl” by Mindy Pelz (Hay House)

12. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

13. “Don’t Let Them Bury My Story” by Fletcher/Howard (Mocha Media)

14. “Like a River” by Granger Smith (W)

15. “Quantum Supremacy” by Michio Kaku (Doubleday)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

2. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

5. “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

7. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

8. “The Perfect Assassin” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Bullet Stops Here” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “The Lonesome Gun” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

12. “Starlight” by Nora Roberts (St Martin’s Press)

13. “Fallen Angel” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

14. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

15. “Part of the Bargain” by Linda Lael Miller (Harlequin)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 20” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

9. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

11. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

12. “The Rabbit Hutch” by Tess Gunty (Vintage)

13. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

14. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

15. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

_____