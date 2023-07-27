Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
Entertainment

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The Collector by Daniel Silva (Harper)

3. “A Soul of Ash and Blood” by Jennifr L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

4. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

FILE - Actress Marla Gibbs appears at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 20, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, a Black imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, for a memoir coming out in the fall of 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It's Never Too Late," in which she traces her rise from Chicago's South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir ‘It’s Never Too Late’
FILE - Drew Barrymore appears at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2023, in Washington. Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)
Drew Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey will be a guest speaker
This cover image released by Ace shows "The Weaver and the Witch Queen" by Genevieve Gornichec. (Ace via AP)
Book Review: Genevieve Gornichec spins a fun yarn with ‘The Weaver and the Witch Queen’

5. “Obsessed” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

6. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

7. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

10. “After Death” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

11. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

12. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

13. “Palazzo” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Cross Down” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

15. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Beyond the Story” by BTS (Flatiron)

2. “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – (Piggyback)

3. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. “You Will Own Nothing” by Carol Roth (Broadside)

5. “Dark Future” by Glenn Beck (Forefront)

6. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. “Jackie” by J. Randy Taravorelli (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie” by Ramin Zahed (Abrams)

9. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

10. “America’s Cultural Revolution” by Christopher F. Rufo (Broadside)

11. “The Fourth Turning is Here” by Neil Howe (Simon & Schuster)

12. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Notes For the Journey Within” by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Greenleaf)

14. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

15. “Easy Money” by Ben McKenzie (Abrams)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “No Plan B” by Child/Child (Dell)

2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Vintage)

3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Pocket)

4. “Hostile Territory” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

6. “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Starlight” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Danger Zone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “He’s My Cowboy” by Palmer/Fossen/Zanetti (Zebra)

10. “Whispers at Dusk” by Heather Graham (Mira)

11. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. “Texas Tycoon” by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

13. “Tomorrow’s Promise” by Sandra Brown (Mira)

14. “All Roads Lead Home” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

15. “Wind Chime Point” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Twisted Games” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

8. “Twisted Hate” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. “Twisted Lies” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

11. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

13. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

14. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

15. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

