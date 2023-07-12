The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Things We Make by Bill Hammack, narrated by Jonathan Todd Ross (HighBridge, a division of Recorded Books)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Call the Canaries Home by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

7. Wool by Hugh Howey, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Blackstone Publishing)

8. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

10. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)