Entertainment

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
 
Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Other news
FILE - Czech-born author Milan Kundera looks on in Prague, Czech Republic, June 27, 1967. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jovan Dezort/CTK via AP, file)
Milan Kundera, renowned Czech writer and former dissident, dies in Paris aged 94
Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris. He was 94.
This cover image released by FSG shows "Tabula Rasa" by John McPhee. (FSG via AP)
Book Review: John McPhee delivers a lovely ‘reminiscence montage’ in ’Tabula Rasa’
What do you do when your writing career lasts seven decades but you haven’t said everything you once thought about saying?
This cover image released by Blackstone Publishing shows "Sleepless City" by Reed Farrel Coleman. (Blackstone Publishing via AP)
Book Review: A fast-paced, tension-laden plot at heart of Reed Farrel Coleman’s ‘Sleepless City’
In “Sleepless City,” award-winning crime novelist Reed Farrel Coleman introduces Nick Ryan, a New York City cop turned fixer for the metropolis’s power elite.
FILE - Republican John Warren participates in a gubernatorial primary debate at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on June 5, 2018. Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and the business world, while leaving open a return to politics for himself. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
John Warren, ex-South Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate, details leadership lessons in new book
John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business.

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Things We Make by Bill Hammack, narrated by Jonathan Todd Ross (HighBridge, a division of Recorded Books)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Call the Canaries Home by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle (Brilliance Audio)

6. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

7. Wool by Hugh Howey, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Blackstone Publishing)

8. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

10. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)