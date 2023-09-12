Aaron Rodgers injury
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Payback in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Holly by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. Tom Clancy Weapons Grade by Don Bentley (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Longmire Defense by Craig Johnson (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Clive Cussler Condor’s Fury by Graham Brown (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper)

8. Too Late by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Past Tense by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Holly (Unabridged) by Stephen King (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

4. Never Lie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. The Four Agreements (Unabridged) by Don Miguel Ruiz (Audible)

6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier (Unabridged) by Arthur C. Brooks & Oprah Winfrey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

9. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Housemaid (Unabridged) by Freida McFadden (Audible)