Entertainment

Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

By The Associated Press
 
HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Payback in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Look Out for the Little Guy!” (movie tie-in) by Scott Lang (Hyperion Avenue)

5. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “The River We Remember” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

7. “Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Longmire Defense” by Craig Johnson (Viking)

9. “Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

11. “The Fraud” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press)

12. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

13. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

14. “Amazing Grace Adams” by Fran Littlewood (Henry Holt & Co.)

15. “Not Forever, but for Now” by Chuck Palahniuk (Simon & Schuster)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Josiah Manifesto” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

2. “Why We Love Baseball” by Joe Posnanski (Dutton)

3. “Smithsonian America” by Keidrick Roy (Thunder Bay)

4. “Elden Ring (Udon)

5. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. “Let’s Eat” by Dan Pelosi (Union Square)

7. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. “Necessary Trouble” by Drew Gilpin Faust (FSG)

9. “Hard Is Not the Same Thing as Bad” by Abbie Halberstadt (Harvest House)

10. “The Last Politician” by Franklin Foer (Penguin Press)

11. “Cook It Up” by Guarnaschelli/Clark (Clarkson Potter)

12. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

13. “Baking Yesteryear” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

14. “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” by Johnny Joey Jones (Broadside)

15. “Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult” by Maria Bamford (Gallery)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “A Month of Doomsdays” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “Eyes of Eagles” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

9. “Liar!” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

10. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

12. “Duma Key” by Stephen King (Pocket)

13. “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

15. “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant (Minotaur)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

2. “Assistant to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

3. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 35” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

6. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

8. “The Coworker” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “The Long Game” by Elena Armas (Atria)

10. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

12. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

13. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

14. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

15. “King of Pride” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

_____