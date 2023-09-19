United Nations General Assembly opens
Latin Grammy
Debris from F-35 jet found
India-Canada tensions
Nick Chubb injury

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Code Red by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

2. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. Counting the Cost by Jill Duggar (Gallery Books)

Other news
Solheim Cup team US golfer Danielle Kang attends a press conference at Finca Cortesin, near Estepona, southern Spain, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Danielle Kang made it to the Solheim Cup in Spain. Her golf clubs did not
CORRECTS TO THOMAS, NOT TOM - Defendant Eric Molitor breaks down after hearing the jury verdict of not guilty in the trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in Bellaire, Mich., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. From left are defense attorney Thomas Siver with his client, defendant Michael Null, and defense attorney William Barnett with his client, Molitor. A jury acquitted three men in the last trial connected to a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a scheme that was portrayed as an example of homegrown terrorism on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. (Mardi Link/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)
Michigan attorney general blames Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial acquittals on ‘right-leaning’ jurors
FILE - Divers look for flood victims in the city of Derna, Libya, Sept. 18, 2023. The devastating storm that dumped torrential rains along the Libyan coast this month was up to 50 times more likely to occur and 50% more intense because of human-caused climate change, according to an analysis released Tuesday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad, File)
Climate change made storm that devastated Libya far more likely and intense, scientists say

4. 23 1/2 Lies by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Holly by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. Fall of Ruin and Wrath by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Tor Publishing Group)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Build the Life You Want by Arthur C. Brooks & Oprah Winfrey (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Payback in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. Fighting the Pull by Kristen Ashley (Blue Box Press)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Elon Musk (Unabridged) by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

2. Counting the Cost (Unabridged) by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

3. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier (Unabridged) by Arthur C. Brooks & Oprah Winfrey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Just Another Missing Person by Gillian McAllister (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Code Red (Unabridged) by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

7. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. Holly (Unabridged) by Stephen King (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)