The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Boldly Go by William Shatner and Joshua Brandon, narrated by William Shatner (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Author James Patterson appears at an event to promote his joint novel with former President Bill Clinton, "The President is Missing," in New York on June 5, 2018, left, and Author Margaret Atwood appears at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019. Patterson and Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies. (AP Photo)
James Patterson, Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI companies to honor copyrights
James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies.
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "The Deep Sky" by Yume Kitasei. (Flatiron Books via AP)
Book Review: Climate fiction space whodunit ‘The Deep Sky’ soars in a fast-paced debut novel
Yume Kitasei’s debut novel, “The Deep Sky,” begins in the pivotal moments just before a simple space walk goes horribly wrong.
This cover image released by Doubleday shows "Crook Manifesto" by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday via AP)
Book Review: Colson Whitehead pens entertaining, uneven sequel to 2021 bestseller ‘Harlem Shuffle’
Colson Whitehead is back with a sequel to his 2021 bestseller “Harlem Shuffle.” That irresistible novel, set in the 1960s, introduced Ray Carney, a Harlem furniture dealer with a “slightly bent” side.
This cover image released by Doubleday shows "Do Tell" by Lindsay Lynch. (Doubleday via AP)
Book Review: Debut ‘Do Tell’ drags you into Old Hollywood’s underbelly in a noir-like novel
Edie O’Dare was there that night in 1939 when Sophie Melrose, newcomer at FWM studios, was sexually assaulted by Freddy Clarke, famous for playing dashing heroes.

3. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

4. Beyond the Story by BTS, Myeongseok Kang, Anton Hur - translator, Slin Jung - translator and Clare Richards - translator, narrated by Kim Young-Gi and Park Chan-won (Macmillan Audio)

5. Hábitos atómicos by James Clear, narrated by Arturock (Planeta Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

1. Murder in Bermuda by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy and Thaddeus McCants, performed by Mary-Louise Parker, Ronald Peet, Kim Aria Peterson and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. The Space Within by Greg O’Connor and Josh Fagin, performed by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Shannon, Shea Whigham, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carmen Ejogo (Audible Originals)

4. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

6. Call the Canaries Home by Laura Barrow, narrated by Amy Bentley, Sophie Amoss, Janet Metzger and Arielle DeLisle (Brilliance Audio)

7. Layla by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brian Pallino (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Better Half by Alli Frank, Asha Youmans and Mindy Kaling - introduction, narrated by Bahni Turpin (Mindy’s Book Studio)

9. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

10. Magic Tides & Magic Claims by Ilona Andrews, narrated by Hillary Huber and Michael Glenn (NYLA)