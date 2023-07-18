FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Entertainment

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Obsessed by James O. Born & James Patterson - 9780316499583 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Too Late by Colleen Hoover - 9781538756614 - (Grand Central Publishing)

Other news
Kristin Gore, left, and her husband Damian Kulash, co-directors of the film "The Beanie Bubble," pose for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
In the absurdity of the Beanie Baby craze, filmmakers found a rich tale about America
Economic bubbles come in all shapes, sizes and levels of insanity, but the Beanie Baby craze was easily one of the most absurd.
Author James Patterson appears at an event to promote his joint novel with former President Bill Clinton, "The President is Missing," in New York on June 5, 2018, left, and Author Margaret Atwood appears at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019. Patterson and Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies. (AP Photo)
James Patterson, Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI companies to honor copyrights
James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies.
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Tupac Shakur’s long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada have confirmed that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.
This combination of photos shows, from left, actor Alan Alda from the series "M*A*S*H*" picketing Twentieth-Century Fox studios in Los Angeles, Aug. 6, 1980, actor Patty Duke with striking writers on the picket line at 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles on March 8, 1988, and actor John Stamos, a cast member on "the medical drama ER," supports members of the Writers Guild of America, as they strike outside the Warner Bros. Television Studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2007. (AP Photo)
This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out
The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history. But that’s a history that’s inextricable from major labor movements.

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259385 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Finding Jodelle,by Susan Stoker - No ISBN Available - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books)

8. American Prometheus by Kai Bird & Martin J. Sherwin - 9780307424730 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Audio)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

3. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

4. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

5. The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine (HarperAudio)

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Obsessed by James O. Born & James Patterson (Hachette Audio)

8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

9. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Publishing)

10. Greenlights (Unabridged)by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)