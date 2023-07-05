FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Entertainment

US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Retrievals, Serial

2. Just Jack & Will with Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, SmartLess Media ' Wondery

3. The Set, Audacy Studios

4. Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers

5. First Date with Lauren Compton, YMH Studios

6. Field Trip, Washington Post

7. Big Sugar,iHeartPodcasts

8. Cut the Camera with the Sturniolo Triplets, Sturniolo Triplets

9. SAD OLIGARCH, iHeartPodcasts and Cool Zone Media

10. Leave It On The Dance Floor, Abby Lee Miller