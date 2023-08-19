Lolita the orca dies
Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Entertainment

Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana en algunos países de las Américas y España.

ARGENTINA

1.- “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Dua Lipa

2.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK

3.- “Corazón vacío” – Maria Becerra

Other news
En esta imagen proporcionada por la Ópera Estatal de Baviera el tenor Brian Jagde, cento izquierda, y la soprano Elena Stikhina, centro a la derecha, durante una ensayo de "Aida" de Verdi con un montaje de Damiano Michieletto para la Ópera Estatal de Baviera en Munich, Alemania. (Wilfried Hösl/Bavarian State Opera vía AP)
Opera: Las vanguardias dominan Europa, Estados Unidos e Italia prefieren la tradición
Sarah Silverman en una protesta fuera de Netflix el 26 de julio de 2023, en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)
AP Explica: ¿Por qué hay actores filmando películas durante la huelga?
ARCHIVO - Britney Spears y Sam Asghari aparecen en el estreno en Los Ángeles de "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" el 22 de julio de 2019. (Foto by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Archivo)
Esposo de Britney Spears quiere manutención tras divorcio

4.- “Salgo a bailar” – Emilia, FMK

5.- “Rauw Alejandro: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 56” – Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro

6.- “Copa vacía” - Manuel Turizo, Shakira

7.- “No_se_ve.mp3” – Emilia, Ludmilla, Zecca

8.- “Me enteré” – Tiago PZK, Tini

9.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

10.- “Mientras me curo del cora” - Karol G

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

CHILE

1.- “Columbia” – Quevedo

2.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

3.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

4.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny

5.- “Chulo pt.2” – Bad Gyal, Tokischa, Young Miko

6.- “Amargura” - Karol G

7.- “Wiggy” - Young Miko

8.- “Classy 101” – Feid, Young Miko

9.- “69” - Nicky Jam, Feid

10.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

COLOMBIA

1.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

2.- “Los del espacio” – LIT killah, Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Duki, Emilia, Rusherking, Big One, FMK

3.- “El cielo” – Sky Rompiendo, Feid, Myke Towers

4.- “Classy 101” – Feid, Young Miko

5.- “Seven (explicit ver.)” – Jung Kook, Latto

6.- “Niña bonita” – Feid, Sean Paul

7.- “Columbia” – Quevedo

8.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny

9.- “Yandel 150” – Yandel, Feid

10.- “Amargura” – Karol G

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

ESPAÑA

1.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

2.- “Clavaíto” - Abraham Mateo, Chanel

3.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

4.- “Las babys” – Aitana

5.- “No_se_ve.mp3” – Emilia, Ludmilla, Zecca

6.- “El merengue” - Manuel Turizo, Marshmello

7.- “Coco loco” – Maluma

8.- “Maníaca” - Abraham Mateo

9.- “Todo contigo” - Álvaro de Luna

10.- “Ibiza” - DePol

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)

MÉXICO

1.- “Seven (explicit ver.)” – Jung Kook, Latto

2.- “Lala” – Myke Towers

3.- “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Dua Lipa

4.- “Where She Goes” – Bad Bunny

5.- “Cruel Summer” - Taylor Swift

6.- “La bebé (remix)” – Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

7.- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

8.- “Un x100to” – Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

9.- “As it was” - Harry Styles

10.- “Vagabundo” – Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

(Fuente: Los 40 Principales)