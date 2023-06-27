Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Other news
James Gunn has found his new Superman and Lois Lane in actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The DC Studios co-chair is writing and directing “Superman: Legacy” for 2025.
TikTok is killing off an in-app feature that was a close copy of the social media platform BeReal. The feature, called TikTok Now, was just launched in September and gave users daily prompts to capture 10-second video or a picture using the front and back camera on their phones.
Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain.
A community college in eastern Kentucky says Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne has died. He was 91. Bobby Osborne and his brother Sonny made up “The Osborne Brothers,” and their version of the song “Rocky Top” in 1967 became an official state song of Tennessee.
