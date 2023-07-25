Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Flash
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Other news
Georgia’s seaports are reporting their second-busiest year despite a decline in the volume of retail goods moving across their docks.
Reports from Myanmar say its military-controlled government plans to transfer the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi from a prison in the capital of Naypyitaw to home confinement as part of an act of of clemency to be granted prisoners next week.
UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing against President Joe Biden are rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.
3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
5. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
7. Sisu
10. Renfield