President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Entertainment

Lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy 2023

ARCHIVO - Rachel Brosnahan asiste al estreno de la quinta temporada de "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" de Prime Video el martes 11 de abril de 2023 en Nueva York. (Foto Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, archivo)

ARCHIVO - Rachel Brosnahan asiste al estreno de la quinta temporada de “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” de Prime Video el martes 11 de abril de 2023 en Nueva York. (Foto Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, archivo)

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2023, según anunció el miércoles la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de drama: “Succession”; “The White Lotus”; “The Last of Us”; “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Yellowjackets”; “House of the Dragon” y “Andor.”

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “The Bear”; “Jury Duty”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building” y “Wednesday”.

Other news
Archivo - Charles Manson es escoltado a un tribunal para escuchar la lectura de cargos por cargos de asociación ilícita y asesinato en relación con el homicidio de Sharon Tate en Los Ángeles en 1969. (AP Foto/Archivo)
La “familia” Manson: un vistazo a los actores clave y las víctimas de sus asesinatos
En 1969, Charles Manson envió a un grupo de jóvenes seguidores resentidos a perpetrar dos noches de matanzas que aterrorizaron a Los Ángeles.
ARCHIVO - Estatuillas de los Emmy aparecen en el anuncio de nominaciones a la 70a edición de los Emmy en el Saban Media Center de la Academia de Televisión el 12 de julio de 2018 en Los Ángeles. HBO dominó el miércoles las nominaciones a los premios Emmy, con el trío de élite de "Sucession", "The White Lotus" y "The Last of Us" combinándose para un total de 74 menciones.(Foto Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, archivo)
“Succession” encabeza nominaciones a los Emmy
HBO dominó las nominaciones a los Emmy, con el trío de élite de “Succession”, “The White Lotus” y “The Last of Us” combinándose para 74 nominaciones.
ARCHIVO - El autor checo Milan Kundera se ve en Praga, República Checa, el 27 de junio de 1967. Milan Kundera, cuyos escritos disidentes en la Checoslovaquia comunista le convirtieron en un autor que satirizó el totalitarismo desde el exilio, ha muerto en París, según dijeron medios checos el miércoles. Tenía 94 años. (Jovan Dezort/CTK via AP, Archivo)
Muere a los 94 años el escritor checo Milan Kundera
Falleció Milan Kundera, cuyos escritos disidentes en la Checoslovaquia comunista le convirtieron en un autor que satirizó el totalitarismo desde el exilio.
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift durante un concierto del "Eras Tour" el viernes 5 de mayo de 2023, en el Nissan Stadium de Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Foto/George Walker IV, Archivo)
Ticketmaster suspende venta de boletos para conciertos de Taylor Swift en Francia
Los problemas entre Ticketmaster y “The Eras Tour” de Taylor Swift no han terminado, y el más reciente afectó a los fanáticos de la cantante que esperaban conseguir boletos para sus conciertos en Francia.

Actor, serie de drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”; Brian Cox, “Succession” y Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”: Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” y Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” y Jason Segel, “Shrinking”.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” y Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”.

Serie limitada o antología: “Beef”; “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Daisy Jones & The Six”; “Fleishman Is in Trouble” y “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”; Henry Winkler, “Barry” y James Marsden, “Jury Duty”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” y Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”; Theo James, “The White Lotus”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; Alan Ruck, “Succession”; Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” y Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”; Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”; Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” y Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”.

Actriz, serie limitada o antología: Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”; Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”; Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”; Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six” y Ali Wong, “Beef”.

Actor, serie limitada o antología: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome To Chippendales”; Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”; Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy” y Steven Yeun, “Beef”.

Película hecha para televisión: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”; “Fire Island”; “Hocus Pocus 2”; “Prey” y “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef” y “The Voice.”

Programa de humor y variedades: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” y “The Problem With Jon Stewart”.

Programa animado: “Bob’s Burgers”; “Entergalactic”; “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”; “Rick and Morty” y “The Simpsons”.

Programa especial de variedades en vivo: “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”; “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”; “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”; “The Oscars” y “75th Annual Tony Awards”.

Presentador de reality o competencia: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski y Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”; Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”; Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”; Amy Poehler y Maya Rudolph, “Baking It” y RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

___

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.