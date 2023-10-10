Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 bid
Powerball jackpot
Taylor Swift
Entertainment

US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Nonfiction

1. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Making It So by Patrick Stewart, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Other news
Bruce Sussman, from left, Barry Manilow and Warren Carlyle appear during a rehearsal for the musical "Harmony" in New York on Sept. 27, 2023. The historical show written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the forgotten German performing group The Comedian Harmonists. Many regard the six-man group as one of the first boy bands, as they recorded a string of popular albums and played sold-out venues around the globe. (AP Photo/John Carucci)
Barry Manilow prepares upcoming Broadway musical ‘Harmony,’ at long last
This image released by Neon shows, from left, Samuel Theis, Sandra Hüller and Milo Machado Graner in a scene from "Anatomy of a Fall." (Neon via AP)
Movie Review: In ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ a sharp courtroom drama that will end relationships
This image released by Dutton shows author Mateo Askaripour, whose next book, “This Great Hemisphere” is scheduled for next summer. (Andrew Askaripour/Dutton via AP)
Mateo Askaripour’s ‘This Great Hemisphere’ is a novel about power set 500 years from now

4. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Thicker than Water by Kerry Washington, narrated by the author (Little, Brown Spark)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Still Hung Up on You by Liz Maverick, performed by Andrew Eiden and Luci Christian Bell (Audible Originals)

2. One Last Kill by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Emily Sutton-Smith (Brilliance Audio)

3. Third Eye by Felicia Day, performed by Sean Astin, Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, LilyPichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

5. Judgment Prey by John Sandford, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Penguin Audio)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

7. The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Mulholland Books)

8. Holly by Stephen King, narrated by Justine Lupe and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, the author and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

10. The Pram by Joe Hill, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Amazon Original Stories)